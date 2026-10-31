Cong creating anarchy after losing people’s trust: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha, MP, Sat Sharma slammed the Congress party for attempting to create political instability and confusion in the country out of frustration over its declining public support.

Sat Sharma and MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat, accompanied by district Prabhari, Vinay Gupta, president, Kuldeep Sharma, and others addressed a gathering of prominent citizens, organized by the BJP's Akhnoor district unit under the theme "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao (save democracy, eliminate anarchy)."

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Gurvinder Singh, president, Gurudwara Committee, Rashpaul Singh, Jitender Singh, Swarn Singh, Amrik Singh, Ex Sarpanch Vijay Sharma, Bablu Sharma, Kishori Sharma, Virender Kumar, Gullu Ram, Babu Ram, and others were amongst the prominent citizens present on the occasion..

Sat Sharma said that the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, had increasingly resorted to misinformation, baseless allegations and political confrontation to regain lost ground. He said that the Congress is putting its hunger for power above national interest and attempting to undermine public confidence in Constitutional institutions. He said that Congress, instead of strengthening democratic institutions, was repeatedly questioning them whenever their functioning did not suit its political interests.

Strongly defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sat Sharma said that maintaining an accurate, transparent and clean voter list is fundamental to free and fair elections. He questioned why Congress was opposing an exercise intended to identify duplicate, deceased, shifted and otherwise ineligible entries while ensuring that every eligible citizen retained the right to vote.

Sat Sharma further pointed out that intensive revisions of electoral rolls had been conducted several times in the past, including during earlier Congress-led Governments. Such exercises took place in 1952-56, 1957, 1961, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1987-89, 1992-95 and 2002-04, among other periods. He said that a process recognized as a legitimate electoral exercise in the past should not suddenly become controversial merely because the present Government supports its implementation.

Mohan Lal Bhagat said that Congress was attempting to manufacture controversy around Constitutional processes instead of addressing public concerns and presenting a constructive political alternative. He said democracy required responsible opposition, not persistent attempts to create confusion and confrontation.

Kuldeep Sharma said that the intellectual community must expose misinformation and encourage informed public participation. He said that transparent electoral processes and respect for democratic institutions were essential for protecting the country's democratic framework.