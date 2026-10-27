Cong blinded by opposition to PM Modi, has lost ability to think: Chouhan

BHOPAL, Oct 27: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Congress, alleging that the party has become so blind in its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it has "lost the ability to think, understand, and listen".

Speaking to reporters here, Chouhan alleged that the Congress's intellect has become "corrupted" and that its current behaviour and language mark the "pinnacle of its decline".

The Union agriculture minister's remarks have come amid protests launched by the Congress and opposition parties demanding the withdrawal of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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"The Congress has become so blind in its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it has lost the ability to think, understand, and listen," he remarked.

Chouhan alleged that the kind of language the party is using will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of its downfall.

Targeting the party over its political agenda ahead of the festive season, Chouhan accused the Congress of putting national interest at stake and ignoring the concerns of ordinary citizens and traders.

The INDIA bloc has announced a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to ramp up pressure on the government for the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR.

Traders have requested the leader of the Congress, a core constituent of the opposition bloc, to consider holding the rally after November 10 (post Diwali), saying the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year.

"While businessmen and traders want normal business during Diwali so people can shop and celebrate, the Congress remains adamant on disrupting it for its own political agenda," Chouhan said.

He further alleged that the Congress is unconcerned about the nation, its citizens, or the economy, with nothing being paramount for them except their political interests. (PTI)