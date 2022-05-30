Cong blames Pb Govt for killing of Sidhu; seeks FIR, resignation of CM

Youth Cong stages protest demonstration

* Modi gifted unemployment, price rise: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Congress today sought the registration of FIR against the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Maan for the deliberate withdrawal of security cover to the famous singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala leading to his assassination by the gunmen, the very next day of the withdrawal of security.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today, JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir alongwith senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma and Yogesh Sawhney, came down heavily on the AAP Government in Punjab for the deteriorating law and order situation in that state and reckless handling of the governance as a result of which a famous singer and prominent Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was killed in broad day light due to withdrawal of security.

Lodging strong protest over the politics of vendetta and cheep publicity stunt by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan over the sensitive issue of security to the prominent personalities and opposition leaders exposing them to the designs of anti- social and anti- national elements, Mir said that FIR should be registered against the Punjab Chief Minister and others responsible for withdrawal of security to Sidhu leading to his murder. The Chief Minister should be asked to step down. Rich tribute were paid to the slain leader and prayers were held for peace to the departed soul.

Mir said that there should be no compromise in the matter of security to all prominent leaders and other vulnerable persons in the sensitive states like Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir where they are targets of anti- national and anti- social elements.

Hitting out at the Modi Government for its failure on various fronts during the last eight years of rule at the centre, Mir referred to the various failures of the Modi Government, especially in the matter of large scale unemployment, unprecedented price hike, tax terrorism, distress among farmers, besides overall law and order situation in the country. He said the prices of all commodities of common use have gone double or more than that in 8 years beyond the reach of common man. He said that on petrol and diesel alone the Modi Government has earned around Rs 27.50 lakh crores. He said that in April 2022, the whole sale price hike was 15.08 percent which is highest in last 30 years.

JKPCC chief further said that a ‘NAV SANKALP SHIVAR’ is being held at Patnitop starting from May 31, till June 2, 2022 to discuss the issues of the people faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders from both the regions will arrive tomorrow and the formal inauguration will be held on 1st June, 2022, where top leaders of J&K and seniors from AICC will participate.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Youth Congress today staged strong protest against the brutal assassination of famous Punjab singer and party leader, Sidhu Moosewala, terming it as a political murder.

Led by Uday Chib, president J&K PYC, the party activists assembled in front of Aam Aadmi Party head office in Jammu and raised slogans against the Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann.

Talking to reporters, Uday Chib condemned the brutal assassination of Sidhu, saying it is a political murder conceived and executed under a proper conspiracy. He held the Punjab CM wholly responsible for his murder. He said just two days ago that Moosewala’s security had been withdrawn, without assessing his threat perception. “Moosewala was not only a political leader, he was an internationally acclaimed singer who should have been provided extra security,” he said, while asserting that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.