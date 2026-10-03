Cong, BJP, others pay floral tribute to Gandhi, Shastri

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 2: Congress celebrated the birth anniversary of Mohan Dass Karamchand Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at party office, Rajiv Bhawan Jammu today.

Working president Raman Bhalla presided over the function while senior leaders and activists attended in large numbers. Rich tribute were paid to the father of nation on the occasion, recalling his great contributions to the freedom of the country.

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Addressing the gathering, Bhalla remembered Mahatma Gandhi who united the diverse nation under one umbrella of Indian National Congress to fight the British Raj on the principle of Ahimsa( Non-violence) and truth. He gave the strongest weapon of Satyagraha to fight the mighty power and adopted the path of non- violence to defeat the designs of the mighty ruler and to achieve the goal of freedom. Bhalla said that those communal and opportunist forces are still trying to create wedge between Hindus and Muslims in order to stay in power and weakening the secular fabric of this nation.

Several others paid floral tribute and took pledge to follow the philosophy and principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, remembering his popular slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kissan, which gave new strength to our nation and defeated Pakistan in 1965.

Prominent amongst them included former ministers Mula Ram,Yogesh Sawhney, GM Saroori, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ex- Legislators Th Balbir Singh, Indu Pawar, Naresh Gupta, senior leaders Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Shashi Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, Dwarka Choudhary, Mohd Iqbal Dar, Ashok Bhagat, Vijay Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Neeraj Gupta, Kapil Singh, Rajiv Saraf, Bhavishya Sudan, Gagandeep Singh, Sohit Sharma, Rajvir Singh, Vijayant Pathania and others.

Similar function was held at JKPCC office Srinagar where tribute were paid to Mahatma Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Former legislator Bashir Ahmad Magray, In-Charge JKPCC headquarters, Srinagar, presided over while the proceedings were initiated by Dr Audil Farooq Mir (Lasjan), president, DCC, Srinagar.

Congress leaders and workers paid floral tribute to both national leaders and recalled their immense contributions to India's freedom struggle, nation-building, democratic values, secularism and public service.

Senior leaders Raman Mattoo, AR Rather, Abdul Gani Khan, Nisar Ahmad Mandoo, Dr Waleed Tariq Karra, Waseem Ahmad Shalla, MS Beigh, Waseem Raja and others.

J&K unit president of BJP Sat Sharma, along with senior party leaders and workers, paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at the BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Sharma was accompanied by BJP leaders- Priya Sethi, Rakesh Mahajan, and Rekha Mahajan, Gopal Mahajan, Dr Devinder Manyal, Munish Khajuria, Rajinder Jamwal, Nitish Mahajan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that Gandhi and Shastri embodied the values of truth, simplicity, patriotism and selfless service to the nation. He said Gandhi Ji's message of cleanliness, self-discipline, non-violence and social harmony continues to inspire generations, while Shastri Ji's life reflected humility, integrity, courage and an unwavering commitment to national interest.

The BJP leaders paid floral tribute to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the nation and society with dedication and sincerity.

Apni Party's Provincial president for Jammu, Manjit Singh, along with senior party leaders, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at the party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The leaders remembered the immense contribution of both national icons and highlighted the relevance of their ideals in the present-day social and political environment. Floral tribute were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, with party leaders recalling their commitment to truth, simplicity, patriotism, discipline and public service.

Senior party leaders including Arun Chibber, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ajaz Kazmi, ; Abhay Bakaya, Tableen Bobarai and others were also present.

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, attended the Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti programme at Gandhi Bhawan, Jammu and paid heartfelt tribute to them on their birth anniversaries. The programme was organised by the Gandhi Bhawan Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Khatana said that Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, Swadeshi, simplicity, self-reliance, cleanliness and service to society continue to hold relevance in nation-building. He said Gandhi's envisioned empowered villages, local self-reliance and the upliftment of the poorest sections of society.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin), (VB-G RAM G) Act, Khatana said that the new rural employment framework gives renewed emphasis to rural livelihoods, local planning, durable infrastructure and self-reliant village economies.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, Khatana highlighted his values of simplicity, humility, integrity, patriotism and dedication to public service. Several other political parties organized similar functions across the UT today.