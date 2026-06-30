Cong becoming synonymous with criminalisation of politics: Nitin Nabin

HYDERABAD, June 30: Launching a sharp attack on Congress, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said the grand old party is also becoming synonymous with criminalisation of politics, along with corruption, in view of its support for the forces that want to divide the country.

Addressing the BJP's state executive meeting on the city outskirts on the last day of his three-day visit to Telangana, he said the people and BJP workers would make the Congress government accountable for the "public money spent on Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit".

"Congress and corruption are synonymous. I feel criminalisation of politics is also becoming synonymous with Congress. The way the forces that want to divide the country with nefarious intentions get Congress support, I feel that the grand old party would be known for corruption and criminalisation of politics," he said.

The BJP chief said while the GST and reduction in Income Tax implemented by the NDA Government simplified the system and brought relief to people, the ruling Congress in Telangana sends money to "Delhi Durbar" through "RR tax".

The BJP has termed the word "RR Tax" as "Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy Tax."

"I recently came to know that Congress has started, as per its tradition, a loot bazar in the (Government's) Musi riverfront scheme. But, through you, we warn the Congress government that the BJP workers and Telangana people will make you accountable for the hard-earned money of people you spend on Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits," Nabin said.

Congress claims to have brought freedom from British rule, but the "party of freedom" was "buried" in 1947 itself, he said.

It should be remembered how first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru compromised with people's interests after coming to power, he alleged.

While Congress is known for "compromise politics", the BJP is known for its commitment to nationalism, he said.

He also said he is aware of the "game of Congress, BRS and AIMIM" in Telangana.

Referring to the Congress Government providing reservations to Muslims under BC category, he said BJP, when it comes to power, would abolish religion-based reservations and extend the benefit to SC, ST and BC communities.

Calling upon party leaders and workers to instal a BJP Government in the state and to make Telangana "Congress-mukt" (Congress-free), he expressed confidence that the BJP would be successful in Telangana, like in West Bengal and Odisha.

"I have full confidence that the way lotus moved ahead in 'Vanga' (West Bengal) and 'Kalinga' (Odisha), we will see the glory of lotus in the land of 'Trilinga' (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) as well," he said.

The countdown for the Congress Government began today, he said, urging BJP activists to take up struggles on people's issues.

Recalling the BJP's victory in West Bengal, he said the party activists persisted with struggles, braving lathis and jails, taking on the previous ruling dispensation (of TMC).

For the BJP, the weaknesses of Congress alone would not be an election issue. Its own successes would also be a major poll issue for BJP, he said, highlighting the transformation during the last 12 years of NDA rule in the country. (PTI)