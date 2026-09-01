Cong activists take out strong protest march

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra today led a strong protest demonstration in Jammu City against the malicious FIR against LOP, Rahul Gandhi by the BJP Govt in Uttrakhand for his opposition to the Haldwani incident.

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Accompanied by a host of senior leaders a larger number of congress workers of PCC, DCC Jammu Urban and Rural, frontal wings held a strong protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu today evening raising slogans against Modi Govt and BJP for lodging malicious FIR against Rahul Gandhi over the issue of insult to Dalits especially Congress president Malikarjun Kharge. .

Carrying party flags, the Congress and Mahila activists raised strong slogans against BJP- RSS and raised their voice over their mind set and their vindictive functioning for lodging FIR against LOP Rahul Gandhi who raised the issue of insult and atrocities to Dalits at Haldwani.

Accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former Minister DCC Jammu Urban president Yogesh Sawhney, DCC president Jammu Rural Neeraj Kndan, Ex-MLC Incharge Hqrs Ved Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma , Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, Vijay Sharma, Iqbal Dar, Kapil Singh, Sanjeev Panda, Neeraj Gupta, Jatin Raina and others, JKPCC chief said that Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of another FIR, as there are already 36 false and concocted FIRs against him but the question is that there is a strong and hidden message behind this malicious FIR. He said the message is that those who highlight or speak for action against the atrocities on Dalits or who speak against unjustice to them would face action by BJP Govt.

Kara said that Modi-Shah are afraid of the growing popularity and support being extended to Rahul Gandhi in the country over paper leaks and other injustice to the youth and students of this country. He said Congress will continue protests at various districts from tomorrow over these vindictive and anti- Dalit actions of Modi Govt and BJP.

Senior leaders Varinder Manhas, Sohit Sharma, Mangal Bral, RS Randhwa, Praveen Akhter, Rajvir Singh, Bhavishya Sudan, Vijayant Pathania, Sandeep Dogra, Dr Kanwal Singh, Jatinder Chib, Latish Sharma, Ajaib Moton and many others joined the protest.