Conference on Financial Sector Initiatives, Cyber Security Awareness organized

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19 : A one-day Conference on Financial Sector Initiatives and Cyber Security Awareness, organized by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Jammu was held here today.

The Conference was graced by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, as the chief guest and Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as special guest in the presence of Prabhakar Jha, Regional Director, RBI Jammu.

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Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary in his keynote address highlighted that the UT administration has prioritised the development of its key sectors such as Tourism, Agriculture & allied activities, Hydropower and MSMEs and there was a need to leverage their inherent strengths and channelise the credit to these sectors so that there is expansion in agriculture term lending, upgradation of existing SHGs into meaningful enterprises and development of Handicrafts & niche products in the UT.

He said, "RBI's initiative viz., Unified Lending Interface (ULI) would accelerate the credit delivery and accomplish for credit delivery what UPI accomplished for retail payments. Further, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) would work towards resolving the liquidity issues of MSMEs and enable their further growth."

Further, he encouraged all stakeholders to draw actionable road maps based on the conference for the progress of the UT.

Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor, RBI, highlighted the role of RBI as a full-service central bank and underscored that apart from core functions like handling Monetary Policy, Regulatory and Supervisory functions etc., RBI has developmental agenda focusing on Payment and Settlement Systems, Financial Inclusion, development of markets etc.

He apprised that RBI consistently engages with the Government authorities to overcome these challenges.

The event was also attended by Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; M K Sinha, ADGP, CID; Commissioner/ Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries from Government Departments such as Industries & Commerce Department, Housing & Urban Development Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Information Department, Revenue Department and Labour & Employment Department; Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; Controlling and Zonal Heads of banks operating in the UT; and other senior officers from UT government, Jammu and Kashmir Police, RBI Central Office (Mumbai), Reserve Bank Innovation HUB, NABARD, NPCI and RXIL.