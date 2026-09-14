Conference of International Kabir Panth Mahasangh held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: A one-day conference of International Kabir Panth Mahasangh was held today at Shiromani Sant Kabir Bhawan, Bishnah.

Seers, Mahasangh office bearers, representatives of Kabir Panth organizations from district units and Kabir Bhawan committees from across J&K participated in the event.

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The conference was attended by Mahant Chudamani, national president; Mahant Radhakrishan, vice president and Mahant Dr. Dharmvir Bhaskar, national general secretary along with other distinguished personalities.

Welcoming the participants, F.C Bhagat, chairman, Shiromani Sant Kabir Mathh and national general secretary, International Kabir Panth Mahasangh, highlighted the growth and activities of Kabir Panth institutions in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Chudamani outlined the objectives of the Mahasangh, including bringing Kabir Panth institutions on a common platform, strengthening coordination and unity and spreading the humanitarian philosophy of Sadguru Kabir Sahib at the national and international levels.

Representatives from Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and various Kabir Bhawan committees and units across J&K expressed their views and assured cooperation in strengthening the Mahasangh and spreading the message of Sadguru Kabir Sahib.