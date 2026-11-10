Confederation to join Delhi rally

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: A one-day convention of the All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC/Minority Organisations, was held at Tagore Hall, here today.

The convention was presided over by Mohammad Shafi Chachi, Provincial president, Kashmir, and chaired by Mohammad Rafiq Laali, senior leader of the Confederation. The representatives from different districts of Kashmir participated and raised key issues including restoration of promotions of reserved category employees, clearance of backlog, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, and correct data in the current Census.

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Mohammad Shafi informed that National Chairman, Dr Udit Raj has given a call for a nationwide rally at Ramleela Maidan, New Delhi on December 13, 2026 to protect the Indian Constitution. He said privatisation of government departments and PSUs, threat to democracy, and continuous attack on fundamental and religious rights are weakening our rights.

State Secretary Haji Meraj Ali said when the government acts against the constitutional rights of the deprived society, there is no option left except to take to the streets and struggle. He said whatever constitutional rights remain today are due to the relentless struggle of the Confederation at State and Central levels led by R K Kalsotra and Dr Udit Raj.

All leaders unanimously decided to join the December 13 rally at Delhi in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the Confederation also constituted new bodies for various districts of Kashmir.