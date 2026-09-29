Confederation demands reservation in promotions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Members of the All India Confederation of SCs/STs/OBCs Organisations today held protest demanding reservation in promotions for the reserved categories.

The representatives of SC/ST/OBC/minority organisations assembled at Press Club, Jammu today and staged protest. Members of the Confederation were carrying banners and placards in their hands projecting their demands.

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They demanded that during the ongoing Assembly session the Omar Abdullah Government must take up their issues and bring necessary legislation for their rights. Projecting their issues they demanded restoration of reservation in promotions. They said the quota in promotions was stalled during 2015, and due to this, the SC/ST/OBC employees are suffering and facing frustration and injustice.

The SC/STs have high hopes from the NC Government under your leadership of Omar Abdullah. They said the Government should take cognizance of CAT and J&K High Court judgments of 2024 and bring necessary legislative action without further delay.

They also demanded that backlog vacancies of SC/ST/OBC must be cleared without any more delay. A special drive must be launched in this connection.

Confederation further demanded amendment in Transfer Policy for inter-district reserved category employees, specially those serving in Kashmir. Many of them are posted far from their home districts for decades. They should be brought back to their home districts.

They also demanded restoration of full statehood to the Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest as claimed by the top BJP leaders on several occasions. RK Kalsotra, JKUT president of the Confederation was leading the protest. He claimed to have flashed these demands to the LOP in J&K Legislative Assembly, Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra and other MLAs of the community as well.