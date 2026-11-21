Itanagar, Nov 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured the people of Siang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh that their concerns regarding the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be addressed through dialogue.

He asserted that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised while taking the project forward.

Addressing law enforcers at the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa, near here, Shah said he was aware of the sentiments and apprehensions of the people of Siang region, and he had come to Arunachal Pradesh to address their concerns directly.

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"I want to assure my brothers and sisters from Siang that we will find a way forward through positive dialogue... You need not worry about it," he said.

The Union home minister said he has learnt about people's concerns from the media and acknowledged that many of the issues raised by them were significant.

On the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh, the country's energy security and the state's economic and security interests, Shah said the government was conscious of the need to balance these considerations with the aspirations of local communities.

"The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place," he said.

Shah appealed to the people to engage in discussions with the state government and communicate their concerns to the Union Home Ministry through the state administration.

He said the government would take the people into confidence while moving forward on the issue and reiterated that a positive dialogue would be the way to resolve the concerns surrounding the project.

Shah's assurance comes amid sustained opposition to the proposed mega dam from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of the Siang and Upper Siang districts, who have raised concerns over its possible impact on their ancestral lands, villages, livelihood, environment and cultural identity.

The project, proposed on the Siang River, is considered strategically important by the Centre, particularly in view of China's plans to develop a massive hydropower project on the upper reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which enters India as the Siang before flowing into Assam as the Brahmaputra.

The project is envisaged not only as a major source of hydroelectric power but also as a strategic intervention to strengthen India's energy and water security. It is expected to help regulate river flows, besides providing Arunachal Pradesh with opportunities for revenue generation, infrastructure development and employment.

However, indigenous organisations and local residents have questioned the need for such a massive project, citing the fragile ecology of the Siang Valley and the possible consequences of large-scale construction in a seismically sensitive region.

They have also alleged that adequate public consultation has not taken place and demanded greater transparency in the ongoing pre-feasibility report exercise.

For many Adi families, the Siang River is not merely a source of livelihood but is closely linked to their history, traditional beliefs and cultural practices.

Protests against the project have intensified in recent months, with indigenous groups demanding that the government reconsider the proposal and ensure that the concerns of the affected communities are addressed before proceeding further. (Agencies)