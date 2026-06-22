"Concerned About Delays In Issuance Of Passports In J&K": Shashi Tharoor

Jammu, Jun 22: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, heading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, on Monday expressed concerns about delays in the issuance of passports in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union Territory.

The members of the Standing Committee visited the Passport Seva Kendra in Jammu and held talks with the officials at the Regional Passport Office and the External Affairs Ministry representative from Delhi.

Tharoor told reporters, "We had conversations with the Regional Passport Office, the MEA representative from Delhi here. We've also had conversations with the police and with the postal department. We are concerned about some of the delays that have been impeding passport issuance in this area, and we have been raising some very strong questions because we want to see improvements and speeding up of the passport delivery for applicants in Kashmir, Leh, Srinagar and Jammu. The MPs here have found it a very meaningful visit, and we've had some very strong and constructive discussions."

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BJP MP Arun Govil, a member of the Standing Committee, said, "We held discussions on the issuance of passports and also took some suggestions. Based on this, we will submit our report."

The members of the Committee are on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 22 to 25. The agenda of the meeting includes 'Understanding India-China Relations and the way forward' with special reference to the Indo-China border, as well as 'Recent developments in India-Pakistan relations' with special reference to the India-Pakistan border. (Agencies)