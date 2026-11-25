CHANDIGARH, Nov 24 : Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday termed the reunion between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal for the upcoming Punjab elections a "compromised and desperate alliance", claiming that neither party had any political space left in the state.

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal announced their tie-up earlier on Tuesday, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the CM post would go to the SAD as it would be the "big brother" in the alliance.

Reacting to the development, Pilot, the Congress in-charge for Punjab, said, "This is a compromised alliance and a desperate alliance because neither party has explained why they parted ways six years ago."

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"What were the reasons that led Akali Dal and BJP to separate? Has the central government or the BJP given any guarantee on MSP to the people of the country? Have they apologised for the black laws they enacted? And what is the Akali Dal's stance on the hundreds of people who lost their lives at the Delhi borders during the farmers' agitation?" the AICC general secretary asked.

"Neither party has any political space left here. It is their choice to come back together; the public will decide who the better alternative is," Pilot told reporters here.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

Pilot also targeted the AAP government in Punjab, claiming it would "collapse" very soon.

He said Congress governments had a history of providing development-oriented, secular, inclusive, liberal and governance-focused administration.

"This time again, the Congress party will fight strongly, and we will form our government in Punjab with a thumping majority," he claimed.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year. (PTI)