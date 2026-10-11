Complex 100 pc RCA blockage successfully treated at Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 10: A 50-year-old man with severe exertional angina and a completely blocked, heavily calcified right coronary artery has been successfully treated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, using ROTAPRO-assisted coronary intervention.

Due to the heavy calcification and complexity, the patient was advised open-heart surgery and he later approached the hospital for a second opinion.

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After detailed evaluation, the Cardiology team led by Dr. Sushant Sharma, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, planned a procedure using ROTAPRO, a rotational atherectomy system used to modify hardened calcium and prepare the artery for stenting.

The blocked artery was successfully opened, the calcified segment was treated with ROTAPRO and a coronary stent was implanted. Blood flow was restored with a satisfactory final result and no reported complications.

Dr Sushant Sharma said, "This was a technically challenging case involving a completely blocked and heavily calcified artery immediately beyond a previously placed stent. ROTAPRO helped us modify the calcium, restore blood flow and successfully implant the stent."

He added, "The successful treatment of such complex coronary artery disease within J&K is encouraging. Our endeavour is to make advanced cardiac technologies and specialized interventions available closer to patients at an affordable cost."

Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Facility Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, said, "With the continued support and vision of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, we are strengthening comprehensive cardiac care so that patients across J&K can access advanced treatment closer to home at a reasonable cost."