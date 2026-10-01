Complete Tawi Riverfront

Jammu's Tawi Riverfront Project stands out as a rare initiative that has actually reached the people. Phase I is complete, and the public response has been emphatic. Yet the latest disclosure that the Government cannot name any timeline for Phases II and III is deeply disappointing. Jammuites' enthusiasm should have prompted the administration to begin Phases II and III. The evidence of Phase I's success is visible on the ground. During the initial days of the Shri Amarnath Yatra, residents and pilgrims alike filled the stretch, bringing it alive with the Surya Putri Tawi Aarti. The creation of a lake, with boating, added a novelty the city had never offered. Before that, the Baisakhi Mela drew people in remarkable numbers, and participation was wholehearted. Bhajan clubbing has become a regular weekend feature, giving families and devotees a dependable evening out. The simultaneous opening of the adjacent Waste to Wonder Park further widened the choices for recreation. For years, residents seeking open space, fresh air and a vibrant atmosphere had precious little to choose from. Phase I has given urban life a fresh lease, demonstrating that citizens will readily embrace well-designed public spaces.

It must be said plainly: Phase I without Phases II and III is an incomplete project. Phase I covers roughly 2.7 kilometres, from the barrage to the Bikram Chowk bridge, including the central island, out of a projected length of about 7 kilometres. Securing less than half of the riverbank serves a limited purpose. A riverfront is meant to be continuous, and a flood-protection structure that stops abruptly leaves the unprotected stretches more exposed, not less. The urgency is sharpest on the Gujjar Nagar side. Last year's floods inflicted considerable damage along the banks there. The Peerkho ropeway was completely damaged, the cremation ground was affected, and hundreds of houses in the Gujjar Nagar locality suffered. These are not abstract statistics; they are homes, livelihoods and community assets. Flood protection along this stretch is a genuine need of the old city, and each monsoon that arrives without it is a gamble with residents' lives and property. Phase II, which covers Bikram Chowk to Gujjar Nagar, directly addresses precisely this vulnerability, while Phase III, extending to Har Ki Pouri, would complete the protective and cultural corridor. Together they would knit the riverfront to Jammu's ancient landmarks, creating an integrated heritage stretch rather than a fragmented construction zone. Phase I lies largely in the vicinity of Jammu's more affluent urban areas. The residents of the old city, by contrast, have been eagerly awaiting the development of Phases II and III along their part of the river.

Practically, Jammu's economy has long benefited from its role as a gateway for pilgrims and tourists. That transit value is diminishing, and the city needs new attractions to give visitors a reason to stay. A complete riverfront, combining recreation, heritage and events, could be exactly that. Tourism-related activity, public spaces and the commercial opportunities envisaged under the Urban Challenge Fund framework all depend on the project being finished, not merely started.

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However, for Jammu, many projects have been announced with fanfare and never commenced or never completed. Even Phase I took five years, with construction beginning in January 2022. If the remaining phases follow the same pace, a decade could pass before the riverfront is whole. Momentum, once lost, is difficult to recover, and prolonged delay risks eroding the very benefits. Phase I has created momentum.

The ball is now in the Union Government's court. The UT Administration and the local MLAs must pursue the matter vigorously with New Delhi, treating it as a priority rather than a routine file. Meanwhile, Phase III groundwork should begin at once so that the two phases do not proceed sequentially with years of idle time in between. Jammu has shown what it wants. It has thronged the riverbank, celebrated its festivals there and embraced it as a shared space. Phase-I has raised expectations; leaving Phases II and III in limbo would betray them. Jammu, at this juncture, cannot afford another incomplete project. The Tawi River Front deserves to be completed, and the city deserves to see it done.