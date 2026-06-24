Complete bandh observed across Ladakh

Public rally in Leh against UT policies

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH, June 23: The much-awaited rally organised by all religious bodies in Ladakh was a success on Monday in Leh, with shops across Ladakh reportedly remaining shut following the bandh call given by the religious organisations.

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In Leh, a massive public gathering was held at the Leh Polo Ground, where thousands gathered to urge the UT administration to roll back its new excise policy for Ladakh. Ladakhi leaders alleged that the policy aims to make liquor available across Ladakh by expanding wine shops and opening bars in different places, which would eventually harm society at large.

A complete shutdown was also observed in Kargil town and other areas of the district.

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Addressing the mammoth gathering, LBA president Chering Dorjay Lakrook accused the UT administration of playing with the sentiments of the people of Ladakh through several unwanted policies.

He said the people of Ladakh cannot be taken for a ride and are not foolish. They know what has been done and what should not have been done for Ladakh.

Lakrook said expanding liquor shops would only make a few people rich but would harm society, and therefore Ladakh would not allow this to happen. He also spoke about the alleged privatisation of the Ladakh Power Development Department and said it would never be allowed if it ever happened.

Lakrook questioned the BJP's absence from the rally and asked, "Why is the BJP Ladakh silent on these issues?" He said both the ruling party and the opposition should raise issues concerning the public.

He said Ladakh is considered geopolitically and strategically important, but questioned why the people of Ladakh should be ignored when they raise demands under the Constitution of India.

Lakrook also reminded the gathering that the minutes of the May 22 meeting between the leaders of Ladakh and the Ministry of Home Affairs did not reflect the decisions taken during the meeting. He said this did not indicate good intentions on the part of the Government.

Referring to the alleged Bible translation activities that recently surfaced in Leh with alleged conversion motives, Christian Association Leh President Dechen Chamba assured the gathering that such activities allegedly being carried out by outsiders would not be allowed. He urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, saying such acts would harm Ladakh's communal harmony.

The Ladakh Travel Trade Alliance (LTTA) pointed to the constitution of several associations by the UT administration without consulting local stakeholders and said such societies were not really required.

Among those who addressed the gathering besides LBA President Chering Dorjay Lakrook, were Ladakh Gonpa Association Vice President Geshe Lobzang Tashi, Anjuman Imamia President Ashraf Ali Barcha, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam President Shafi Laisu, Christian Association President Dechen Chamba, Ladakh Travel Trade Alliance President Tsetan Angchuk, and All Ladakh Goba Association President Tsering Motup.