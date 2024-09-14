Complaint Filed Against IAS Officer Over Alleged Irregular Appointments In J&K

JAMMU, Sept 14: A complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing IAS officer Nazim Zai Khan, Mission Director of the National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, of making clandestine appointments in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Two complainants have alleged that Khan illegally appointed ten officials to the Project Management Unit of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission without issuing a public advertisement or conducting a competitive selection process.

See Complaint Copy Click Here…..