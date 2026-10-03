Communication: The Key To Police - Public Trust

Dr. Satwant Singh Rissam

ssrissam84@gmail.com

On the evening of June 23, 2026, around 9 PM, my car was parked on the road in one of Jammu's residential colonies, and I was standing near it talking to an advocate friend. A police officer, who held a position in the local jurisdiction, was passing by in his official vehicle with security personnel. He suddenly stopped, spoke to me rudely, and asked why I had parked my car there. I didn't like his behavior at all, especially since I was standing beside the driver's side window when he spoke, and my car was not parked in the middle of the road or on the wrong side. I said "sorry" and told him I would move it. My apology seemed to show him that I was compliant, and he immediately said, "Do it now." I agreed, moved my car about 10-20 metres ahead, and came back to my friend to continue our conversation. He drove away in his vehicle. Later, I messaged a very senior officer in the Jammu police and explained everything. He said he would "reprimand" the officer. Although I don't have any influence in the Jammu and Kashmir police, but something worked in my favour. After a few weeks, the officer was transferred. I thanked God and, in my heart, the senior officer too. That day I realised how important communication is for policing on the road. Some officers take such matters very seriously, while others don't care about how they behave with the public. The same day I decided to write this. So, read on.

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Police-public communication is one of the most important parts of effective policing, especially in a place like J&K. In simple terms, it means how police talk to citizens, listen to them, share information, and work together to keep society safe. When this communication is strong, crime is better controlled, people trust the system more, and both citizens and officers feel safer. When it is weak, fear, mistrust, and inefficiency grow. Policing cannot work in isolation. Without public cooperation, many cases remain unsolved and criminals go unpunished. Good communication builds trust and legitimacy. When people feel that the police are approachable, respectful, and honest, they are more willing to follow laws and help maintain order. Strong communication also helps in crises. During riots, protests, accidents, or natural disasters, clear and timely messages from the police can prevent panic, stop rumours, and guide people on what to do.

The attitude of police officers plays a big role in society. Some officers still see policing as "command and control" and view the public as a burden. Some officers avoid open communication because they fear criticism or complaints. On the other side, many citizens expect harassment or indifference from the police, so they do not engage even when opportunities exist. This creates a vicious cycle of mistrust because many officers have little formal training in soft skills, empathy, de-escalation, media handling, or using digital tools. Communication often depends on individual officers' initiative rather than a clear system. Despite these challenges, there are many practical ways to improve how the police and the public communicate in India. If police maintain good communication with the public, many positive things can happen.

First, more people are likely to report crimes early, which helps the police act faster. Second, public order improves. False news doesn't spread as quickly, groups that cause trouble are less common, and communities remain calmer during stressful times. Third, trust in the police grows. Citizens start to see them as helpers and partners, not just enforcers. Fourth, the police become more accountable. When people can easily talk to them about problems, officers are more careful about following rules and treating others with respect. Fifth, police work becomes more effective. They can focus more on patrolling specific areas and preventing crimes. Sixth, police officers stay motivated when the public is less aggressive and more supportive; officers face fewer dangers and feel more appreciated.

At a personal level, officers can make a difference by changing how they speak and act. The way they speak and their body language are just as important as the words they use. Every police station can become more welcoming and easier to communicate with. Clear signs and information boards in local languages can explain how to file an FIR, outline basic rights, and provide contact numbers for help. Having a dedicated help desk or public assistance counter can help people get the information they need. Providing basic amenities like seating, drinking water, and a clean waiting area sends a clear message that the police care about the public's comfort and respect. Moreover, holding regular meetings in community spaces at set times to discuss local crime patterns, actions taken, and how to contact the police can help build long-term trust. Internal communication within the department also needs to improve. Officer training should focus on communication skills through role plays and practice in de-escalation, showing empathy, and dealing with upset or frightened people. Overall, good communication should be noticed and rewarded in performance reviews. Also, being open and honest during incidents and controversies is very important. The mode of communication should be adapted for different groups such as youth, women, traders, and the elderly.

In J&K, having a strong police force and good communication with the public isn't something nice to have-it's essential. It plays a big role in controlling crime, keeping public order, building trust, ensuring accountability, improving efficiency, keeping officers safe, and shaping how policing is perceived overall. While it's tough because of problems like poor structure, wrong attitudes, and lack of proper training, many useful changes are easy to make and inexpensive. With better training by bringing in professionals who can support the police, and by organising community events that involve police officers, authorities can build stronger ties with citizens. Finally, the image of the police in the media and society improves, creating a positive cycle of cooperation. This helps make neighbourhoods safer, the justice system fairer, and society more confident.

(The author is Media and communications professional)