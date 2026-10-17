Committee to probe death of pregnant woman

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has constituted a four-member committee to probe the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in Gurez, directing it to determine whether medical negligence contributed to the death and submit its findings within five days.

The inquiry, ordered on October 15, comes a day after Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib said the district administration had conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident and recommended action.

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Haseena Begum, wife of Showkat Ahmad Lone and a resident of Mazgund village in Tulail, died on October 14 while being shifted from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dawar to District Hospital Bandipora.

Her death triggered protests in Dawar, with residents alleging a delay in shifting her to the district hospital.

According to the inquiry order, the committee will examine the circumstances leading to her death and determine whether medical negligence or other factors contributed to the incident.

Its findings will form the basis for deciding further action in the matter.

The committee is headed by Dr Saba Wani, Deputy Director Schemes at the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir. Its other members are Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malla, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora; Dr Rohana Ali, Consultant Gynaecologist at Gousia Hospital, Srinagar; and Dr Musadiq Ahmad Khan, Medical Officer (MS Surgery) and Nodal Officer at the Directorate.

The panel has been directed to submit its final report within five days of the issuance of the order.

According to officials, Haseena was brought to SDH Dawar on Tuesday evening with pregnancy-related complications.

A medical examination reportedly revealed that the baby had died in the womb, following which she was referred to District Hospital Bandipora for further treatment.

Officials said the medical team administered medication and initiated the referral process around 7 pm on Tuesday.

However, administrative permission to shift her was obtained only around 4 am on Wednesday, several hours later.

Haseena died while being taken to Bandipora, according to local residents, who alleged that the delay in transferring her to the district hospital had compromised the timely provision of medical care.

Residents staged protests in Dawar on October 14, demanding accountability over the circumstances surrounding her death.

The circumstances surrounding the referral, the time taken to obtain administrative permission and the medical care provided to Haseena before and during the transfer are expected to come under scrutiny as the committee investigates the case.