Committee submits report, but issue returns to routine official communications only

Encroachment of land at Balole Industrial Estate

Plight of entrepreneurs remains unresolved

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 9: The Government's efforts to resolve the long-pending encroachment issue at Industrial Estate Balole, Bari Brahmana, appear to have come back to square one as, even after submission of the report by a committee constituted to ascertain the reasons for delay and fix responsibility, the Industries and Commerce Department has once again resorted to another round of correspondence, with SIDCO sending a fresh communication to the Samba district administration seeking removal of the encroachments.

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The committee was constituted vide Government Order No. 51-JK-(IND) of 2026 dated April 23, 2026, specifically to ascertain the reasons for delay in removal of encroachments at Industrial Estate Balole, Bari Brahmana, and fix responsibility, if any, on the officer(s)/official(s) responsible for the delay.

According to sources, the committee submitted its report to the department after several months and pointed out the reasons behind the prolonged delay in removal of the encroachments. However, instead of the issue moving towards a decisive resolution following the committee's findings, the department, through SIDCO, has furnished a fresh letter to the Samba district administration to promptly initiate steps for removal of the encroachments.

The latest move has raised questions among industrial stakeholders, particularly because SIDCO had already made repeated communications to the Samba district administration seeking eviction of the encroachers.

Out of 522 kanals of State land at Balole, which was taken up for development in 2016, only 236 kanals and 10 marlas were formally handed over to SIDCO for further allotment to industrial units. Of this, physical possession has been taken over only 86 kanals and 10 marlas, leaving 150 kanals under encroachment.

The Government had earlier candidly admitted that the encroachers were still on the spot, preventing SIDCO from proceeding further and creating law and order issues. As a result, the land has not been made available to prospective entrepreneurs for establishment of industrial units.

During the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly held in February-March this year, the Industries and Commerce Department had informed the House that SIDCO had addressed multiple communications to the Deputy Commissioner, Samba, seeking eviction of encroachers. Despite these repeated requests and intervention sought from the District Magistrate, the encroachments continue.

As per the earlier Government disclosure, 37 units had been given possession of land for establishment of their industrial units after being cleared by the Single Window Clearance Committee. These entrepreneurs had deposited 100 per cent of the land premium before execution of the lease deeds. Despite the availability of willing investors and completion of financial formalities, further expansion remains dependent on the administration securing physical possession of the remaining land.

"The continued presence of illegal occupants has effectively stalled expansion plans in one of Jammu's most crucial industrial hubs. Entrepreneurs, who invested in good faith, now face uncertainty, mounting project costs and prolonged delays", sources said.

The latest communication has brought the issue back to the question of administrative follow-up. SIDCO had approached the Deputy Commissioner, Samba, on multiple occasions for removal of encroachments and had also sought intervention from the District Magistrate. With similar communications having been made earlier, industrial stakeholders are now questioning what concrete action will follow the latest request.

"The constitution of the committee in April had generated expectations that the Government would go beyond routine correspondence and identify the reasons for the prolonged delay besides fixing responsibility wherever warranted. But merely fresh correspondence between SIDCO and Samba district administration has dashed their hopes", sources said.

Unless the matter finally moves from official correspondence to actual eviction and recovery of the industrial land, the promise of expanding industrial infrastructure at Balole remains constrained by the same problem that has persisted for years-land is available on Government records, but a substantial portion of it is still not available on the ground.

Despite repeated telephonic calls to ascertain what strategy is being chalked out to ensure removal of encroachments, beyond sending official letters, there was no response from the officers of the Industries and Commerce Department.