Committee on Privileges reviews pending cases, emphasizes protection of MLAs' privileges

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: A formal meeting of the Committee on Privileges of the Legislative Assembly was held today at the Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi.

Legislators Showkat Hussain Ganie, Khurshied Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khatana, Vijay Kumar, Rajeev Kumar along with officials from Assembly Secretariat were present in the meeting.

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The Chairman highlighted the significance of the Committee on Privileges, describing it as an important committee of the House entrusted with safeguarding the privileges, dignity and authority of the Members of the Legislative Assembly.

He emphasized the need for expeditious disposal of the pending cases before the committee and called for timely redress of all matters referred to it.

The members deliberated in detail on various issues concerning the functioning of the committee.

They underscored the importance of strengthening its role in upholding the privileges of the House. They also offered valuable suggestions for improving the effectiveness and functioning of the committee.

The Committee instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure strict adherence to and protection of the privileges of the Members of the Legislative Assembly.

It emphasized that any breach of privilege of a MLA shall be viewed seriously and that necessary measures shall be taken to prevent such instances.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the committee's commitment to safeguard the privileges of the House and ensure prompt redress of all pending cases.