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Home / Latest News / Committee Constituted To Review Recruitment Rules In J&K Departments

Committee Constituted To Review Recruitment Rules In J&K Departments

JAMMU, Jun 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee in the Finance Department for the review, monitoring and examination of recruitment rules of various departments. According to a government order issued by the Finance Department, the committee...

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Daily Excelsior
01:44 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee in the Finance Department for the review, monitoring and examination of recruitment rules of various departments.

According to a government order issued by the Finance Department, the committee will be headed by the Director General (Codes), Finance Department, and will include the Director Finance and Special Secretary of the concerned department, Joint Director (Codes), Additional Secretary (Law) and Accounts Officer (Codes) as members.

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