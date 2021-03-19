Committed to work with state, civil society to pursue peace in Kashmir: Lt Gen Panday

SRINAGAR: Reassuring commitment to closely work with various instruments of State and civil society to pursue peace in Kashmir, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Friday urged people to work jointly with security forces to address scourge of militancy in the valley.

Lt Gen Pandey, who took over as GOC 15 Corps on Wednesday, conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kashmir. “I’m committed to closely work with various instruments of State & Civil society to pursue peace in Kashmir,” he said and urged civil society to work jointly with security forces to address scourge of terrorism in Valley.

An Army official on Friday said that Lt Gen Pandey paid tribute at the Chinar War Memorial, to the gallant soldiers who have made the supreme Sacrifice. “Our flag flies high not because of the wind, but with last breath of every soldier who laid down their lives for the supreme cause,” the General said.

Meanwhile, the official said that Kashmiri people celebrated Rasool Mir Day at Doru in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Thursday. Rasool Mir, renowned romantic poet of 19th century, is known for his captivating contribution in the field of poetry which has changed the dynamics for Kashmiri culture and Kashmiriyat.

He said over 1000 youth from all over the valley attended the festival. “Renowned artist like Shazia Bashir, Souwkat Sultanpuri, Raja Nisar, Mouiddin Arabali performed at the festival. GOC Victor Force was the Chief Guest of the festival, attended by multiple civilian dignitaries,” the official said.

Lt Gen Pandey, who is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, has been entrusted with the responsibility of handling vigilance along 343 km of the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland operation in Kashmir Valley.

Prior to his appointment as the GOC Chinar Corps, the Lt Gen served as the First Director General of Territorial Army and GOC Kilo Force. (AGENCIES)