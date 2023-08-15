Committed To Make Jammu And Kashmir A Terror-Free Abode: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that his-led government is committed to make J&K a terror-free abode. He said security forces are working tireless to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its ecosystem.

“Our government is committed to make J&K a terror-free region. Terror supported across the border acted as a cancer for the society. Our security forces are working tirelessly to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its ecosystem,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing the 77th Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

Lauding the role of security forces for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in J&K, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the mountains of J&K are witnessing priceless sacrifices of our forces personnel who laid down their lives for nation’s integrity and sovereignty. “On the eve of 77th Independence Day celebrations, I salute the martyr’s and want to assure their families that entire J&K and the nation stands with the. You will not be let down in any way,” LG Sinha said.

LG Sinha said before three years I have assured people of J&K from this place that I will fulfill each and every commitment that pave way to peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. “Today we have achieved a lot of success and more in this regard needs to be done in coming times,” he said.

Talking on unprecedented tourist footfall, the Lieutenant Governor said this year so far 1.27 crore tourists including foreigners have visited the Union Territory of J&K. “This year the J&K has witnessed a 59 percent increase in foreign tourist arrivals. The G20 summit that held in Srinagar this year helped in giving J&K a global push. The participants of G20 meeting left with a positive message to the outside world. Now J&K is being recognized as a place of peace and nature’s beauty,” LG Sinha said.

“J&K government is trying its best to ensure a peaceful and fearless atmosphere for every citizen so that he/she will live his life of her own choice and without any coercion. “Three years ago I didn’t make any promises and instead stated that I have come to J&K to fulfill promises,” he added.

He said after 34 years of gap Muharram processions were allowed to pass through traditional routes which is an apparent sign of normalcy and return of peace in J&K. “Shia mourners during Muharram procession marched through traditional routes without any fear. This happed after a gap of 34 years. Besides reopening of cinema’s and restoration of theaters are the examples that peace has started to return to J&K”. (KNS)