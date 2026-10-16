Commissioner State Taxes reviews revenue performance of Kashmir Division

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Commissioner State Taxes, Jammu and Kashmir, P. K. Bhat, today chaired a meeting to review the revenue performance of the Kashmir Division.

The meeting was organised by the Additional Commissioner State Taxes, Kashmir Division, Parveez Ahmad Raina, which was attended by State Taxes Officers of all circles of the division.

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The Additional Commissioner, presented an exhaustive and comprehensive appraisal of the performance parameters of all the Circles functioning under the Kashmir Division.

The Commissioner observed that the impact of GST rate rationalisation has largely stabilised, creating favourable prospects for enhanced revenue realisation in the ensuing months. Noting that the national average growth in GST revenue exceeds 15 per cent, he exhorted the officers to intensify revenue mobilisation efforts to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir maintains parity with the national growth trajectory. He emphasised the need to augment cash collections, including through effective IGST settlement commensurate with value addition within the Union Territory, and reiterated the monthly revenue target of Rs 800 crore.

Emphasising the significance of timely compliance, the Commissioner directed focused monitoring of September returns, including quarterly filings under the QRMP scheme. He underscored that timely GSTR-1 filing is fundamental to revenue realisation, safeguarding ITC integrity and curbing fraudulent transactions, and directed officers to strive towards positioning Jammu and Kashmir among the leading States and Union Territories in this regard. Referring to approximately Rs 2,500 crore reflected in GSTR-7 returns, he instructed systematic follow-up to ensure timely realisation of the corresponding revenue.

In view of simplified registration and return-filing procedures, the Commissioner stressed the need to pivot towards data-driven enforcement, particularly through analytics-based scrutiny of purchases from unregistered persons and verification of their underlying supply chains. He also directed effective utilisation of Section 71 of the GST Act for inspection and verification of business records, wherever legally permissible, and advised the issuance of consolidated show cause notices covering multiple financial years, subject to statutory limitations and applicable legal provisions.

The Commissioner cautioned against initiating proceedings solely on third-party information, emphasising independent verification and judicious application of mind by proper officers. He further directed strict, time-bound follow-up of show cause notices, accountability of proper and adjudicating officers, and comprehensive preparation for defending departmental cases before the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).

Concluding the meeting, the Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir Division, jointly directed meticulous and time-bound implementation of all instructions, emphasising accountability, proactive enforcement and sustained revenue mobilisation to ensure full achievement of the prescribed annual revenue target.