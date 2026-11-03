Commissioner SMC Orders Intensified Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments, Unauthorised Constructions

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr. Basharat Qayoom, has ordered an intensified enforcement drive against illegal encroachments, unauthorised constructions and violations of municipal regulations across Srinagar, making it clear that officials who fail to act against such violations will also be held accountable.

The directions were issued during a comprehensive review meeting of the Enforcement Wing, chaired by the Commissioner today, to assess enforcement activities and take stock of action against violations across the city.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner, Administration, Zone East & South and Joint Commissioner, Revenue, Zone West & North, Assistant Legal Remembrancer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Zonal Enforcement Officers and all Ward Officers.

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Taking stock of the enforcement measures undertaken so far, the Commissioner called for stepped-up field inspections and closer supervision to ensure that illegal encroachments, unauthorised constructions and violations of building permissions are dealt with promptly. He directed officers to act decisively on violations and ensure that complaints are not left unattended.

The Commissioner also directed the concerned Joint Commissioners to undertake a comprehensive verification of all ongoing and newly raised constructions within their respective jurisdictions to ascertain whether these conform to approved building permissions and municipal regulations. A definite timeline has been prescribed for completing the exercise, with the concerned officers directed to ensure thorough verification and submit compliance within the stipulated period.

Commissioner also directed for constitution of Enforcement cells under Joint Commissioners and formation of Flying Squads for quick response and verification of field reports. It was directed to develop an online platform for public to report grievances and violations.

The Commissioner made it clear that public spaces cannot be allowed to fall prey to encroachments and that no one would be permitted to undertake construction in violation of approved permissions. Enforcement, he stressed, must be uniform and impartial, irrespective of the individual or interests involved.

The Commissioner also took a firm view of accountability within the Enforcement Wing, directing supervisory officers to ensure that their respective jurisdictions remain under constant watch. He cautioned that any instance of negligence, dereliction of duty or deliberate failure to initiate action against violations would invite strict disciplinary action.

In a significant accountability measure, the Commissioner ordered withholding of the salaries of three Zonal Enforcement Officers over lapses in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities. The action underscores the Corporation’s firm stance that supervisory and field-level officials will be held directly accountable for enforcement failures and any negligence in preventing or acting against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions.

Stressing the need to move beyond routine inspections, he called for sustained field-level enforcement, effective coordination among zonal and ward-level functionaries and visible action against violations on the ground.

While safeguarding public spaces, enforcing building regulations and ensuring compliance with municipal laws must remain among the Corporation’s key priorities. The Commissioner directed the Enforcement Wing to deliver measurable results and ensure that municipal regulations are enforced in letter and spirit.