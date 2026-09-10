Commissioner SMC Launches Online Waste Bin Booking Service For Srinagar City

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb, along with Joint Commissioner SMC, Suhail Ul Islam, today launched the Online Waste Bin Booking Service, a digital facility aimed at making the process of requesting waste bins simpler, faster and more accessible for citizens.

The service enables residents to submit their requests online without physically visiting SMC offices. The initiative is part of SMC’s efforts to expand digital services and make civic service delivery more transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly. The system will also help the Corporation maintain a structured digital record of requests, monitor their status and facilitate better deployment of resources and field staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said the initiative reflects SMC’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and technology-driven service delivery.

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“Our focus is to bring municipal services closer to citizens through technology. The Online Waste Bin Booking Service is a simple yet significant step towards ensuring that residents can access essential civic services conveniently, while SMC is able to respond to their requirements in a more efficient, transparent and accountable manner.”

Citizens can submit their waste bin requirements along with necessary details, including their location and contact information, through the official SMC website: smcsrinagar.jk.gov.in

The Commissioner directed the concerned officers and field functionaries to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the service. He also stressed the need for wider public awareness so that residents can make full use of the digital facility.

The initiative is part of SMC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sanitation and solid waste management through digital services, transparency, accountability and greater citizen participation, with the broader objective of building a cleaner, smarter and more responsive Srinagar.