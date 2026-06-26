Commissioner Secy H&ME reviews preparedness for Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Commissioner Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), M Raju, today chaired a detailed meeting of the State Task Force to review the preparedness and micro-planning for the upcoming Pulse Polio National Immunization Day scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

The comprehensive review meeting saw the active participation of Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, Director Health Services Jammu and Director Health Services Kashmir.

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Speaking at the meeting, M Raju highlighted that while India has proudly maintained its polio-free status since its last wild poliovirus case in January 2011 and the official certification in March 2014, the threat of re-importation remains critical due to the ongoing transmission in neighboring countries.

The Commissioner Secretary commended the health departments of both the divisions for achieving an exceptionally high and sensitive non-polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance rate. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an AFP surveillance rate of 6.6 cases per 100,000 population under the 15-year age group, significantly outperforming the national average of 3.6, thereby meeting and exceeding the target threshold.

To ensure that "no child is missed" during the three-day immunization campaign (June 28-30, 2026), a massive target of 1,891,821 children below the age of 5 years has been established across the Union Territory. A total of 24,176 vaccine carriers have already been distributed among the secure cold chain logistics at every point.

It was informed in the meeting that the health department has mobilised a combined force of 40,291 vaccinators, 2,610 supervisors, 10,253 vaccination booths, 791 transit points, 337 mela/bazaar sites and 825 mobile teams.

The Commissioner Secretary issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers to maintain absolute coverage (100%) with a rigorous focus on Special Areas and Transit Sites. It was also instructed to ensure that the Dedicated mobile teams target high-risk areas (HRAs) including nomadic sites, migratory slums, brick kilns, construction zones and industrial areas. The Transit teams will be ensured at all active railway stations, airports, bus terminals, religious places and tourist/picnic spots.