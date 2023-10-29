Commissioner Secy GAD conducts public outreach camp at Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 28: Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Sanjeev Verma today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur district and held a public outreach camp.

Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai; Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh; BDCs, DDCs, Councillors besides prominent citizens, representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Beopar Mandal were also present during the camp.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai provided an overview of ongoing development projects of the district.

During the camp, BDCs, DDCs, Councillors and prominent citizens interacted with the Commissioner Secretary and raised various demands and issues like drinking water shortages, staff shortages in health and educational institutions, filling up vacancies in Government departments, pending liabilities under MGNREGA, land compensation, dilapidated road conditions under PMGSY and PWD, parking in Patnitop, National Highway crossing points, weak mobile network, school upgradation, road conditions and other issues with the Commissioner Secretary.

During the interaction, the Commissioner Secretary assured the attendees that their demands and grievances would be promptly addressed. He stressed on the importance of assessing the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and urged officers to ensure the benefits reach the targeted sections of society. He encouraged the public for active participation and maximize the benefits of various schemes, emphasizing on the dedication and sincerity of officers in addressing genuine public grievances within specified time frames.

During the camp, the Commissioner Secretary also released an amount of Rs. 28.16 lakhs in favor of 379 registered construction workers’ wards for educational assistance under the building and other construction workers’ welfare board schemes. He also distributed sports kits as part of Khelo India, wheelchairs, hearing aids under ADIP, and also provided a power tiller machine and financial assistance for SHGs.

During the camp, several Government Departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Handicraft, Handloom, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, SBI, Health, Education, among others established departmental awareness stalls.

The Commissioner Secretary inspected these stalls and engaged with staff members and scheme beneficiaries, while conducting a thorough review of scheme implementation on the ground and collecting feedback from beneficiaries.