Commissioner Secretary Tribal Affairs reviews development initiatives in Teetwal under VVP

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 27: Commissioner Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Prasanna Ramaswamy G, today conducted an extensive visit to Karnah Sub-Division to review the implementation and progress of development projects being executed in the border villages of Teetwal and Amrohi under the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II).

The visit focused on assessing the pace of developmental works, reviewing the implementation of key government schemes and engaging with the local population to understand their aspirations and developmental needs.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, Tangdar, attended by officers of the district administration and various line departments. He reviewed the overall developmental profile of Teetwal and Amrohi, with particular emphasis on infrastructure creation, public service delivery, connectivity, livelihood generation and the status of projects sanctioned under VVP-II.

While reviewing the progress, he directed all the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of approved works. He stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination for effective implementation of the programme. He observed that the Vibrant Villages Programme aims to transform the border villages into self-reliant and sustainable communities by strengthening basic infrastructure, improving essential services and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Commissioner Secretary also underscored the importance of regular monitoring to ensure quality execution, transparency and adherence to prescribed timelines. He instructed the officers to proactively identify the development gaps and address them through a coordinated approach so that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach every eligible household.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary visited Teetwal, where he presided over a public interaction camp and held a detailed interaction with the local residents. The participants projected various demands relating to civic amenities, road connectivity, drinking water, education, healthcare and other developmental issues.

Giving a patient hearing to the grievances and suggestions, he assured the public that all genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to holistic development of border villages. He emphasized that community participation is essential for successful implementation of developmental initiatives.