Commissioner Secretary, GAD visits ACB Headquarters Jammu, reviews its working

JAMMU: Manoj Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner Secretary, GAD visited ACB Headquarters at Jammu. He was received by Anand Jain, IPS, Director, ACB and other senior officers of the ACB.

Commissioner Secretary interacted with the officers of ACB. Director ACB briefed him on the working of ACB. Dwivedi appreciated the working of ACB for past few months despite Covid pandemic. Director ACB apprised him about the progress made on various fronts by ACB. After the reorganization of ACB and with the creation of new ACB Police Stations, the issue of manpower shortage at ACB was also discussed. Director apprised Dwivedi regarding framing of recruitment rules for filling up of 56 posts of various categories sanctioned for the establishment of an Independent Economic Offences Wing in ACB J&K. The issue of creation of post for 07 additional Anti Corruption courts was also discussed in the meeting.

Director ACB apprised Commissioner Secretary GAD that barring Rajouri the land for all police stations has been identified for construction and projects will be taken up soon.

Dwivedi observed that the employees do not submit their property return well in time. He stressed upon the urgent need of online property return portal for the employees. Based on Govt. of India guidelines, the issue of issuance of vigilance clearance, subject to filing of Annual Property return in time was also discussed. He also observed that portal for online Vigilance clearance will be deployed soon. Matter related to Disproportionate Asset cases, agreed list of tainted employees, Regular Departmental Enquiries, working of Vigilance Officers etc. were discussed in detail.

Director ACB apprised Commissioner Secretary ACB about the working of DVO Portal and Satark Nagrik Application. Live demo about the working of both portal and app was also given. Live demo about the working of Court Cases Monitoring Software was also given. Later Dwivedi also visited the DVO section of ACB, where director apprised him the working on the new DVO Portal.

Director ACB thanked Commissioner Secretary for his visit and support to ACB and assured that ACB will work towards achieving zero tolerance towards corruption and harnessing modern technologies in ACB on the lines of premier investigating agencies of the country.