Commentators Writing Against My Govt Sought Jobs From Me, Collect Money From Agencies,Says CM
J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he has no fear of his MLAs switching sides and expressed full faith in his people. He alleged that some commentators who target his government on social media had earlier approached him...
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J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he has no fear of his MLAs switching sides and expressed full faith in his people. He alleged that some commentators who target his government on social media had earlier approached him seeking jobs or government accommodation. Abdullah further alleged that some of his critics receive money from agencies on Gupkar Road.
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