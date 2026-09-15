Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Commentators Writing Against My Govt Sought Jobs From Me, Collect Money From Agencies,Says CM

Commentators Writing Against My Govt Sought Jobs From Me, Collect Money From Agencies,Says CM

      J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he has no fear of his MLAs switching sides and expressed full faith in his people. He alleged that some commentators who target his government on social media had earlier approached him...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:33 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he has no fear of his MLAs switching sides and expressed full faith in his people. He alleged that some commentators who target his government on social media had earlier approached him seeking jobs or government accommodation. Abdullah further alleged that some of his critics receive money from agencies on Gupkar Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra