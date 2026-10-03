Commendable Performance In Asiad, And The Team Handled Pressure Situation Well: BCCI Chief Manhas

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: BCCI President Mithun Manhas on Saturday lauded the Indian men's cricket team for retaining their Asian Games gold with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan, and said the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit handled a high-pressure final well.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the final at Nisshin, Japan, emulating the women’s counterparts who had also defended their gold medal last week.

“By far the best team of the tournament. We are the defending champions, and the performance they have shown this time is commendable,” Manhas told reporters here.

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He was delighted to see the way the team handled pressure.

“They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, who I feel don’t offer much competition anymore, and the way our team handled pressure situations…no other team in the world can do that,” he said.

He praised Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma for coming up with important knocks in the medal clash. “This is a team sport. Tilak Varma batted brilliantly, and Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the game. The job of openers is to build the game, and the middle order finishes the game. So, openers basically set the tone.

“Team India’s batting has been tremendous, and bowling…I would say that everyone defended a good total together,” he said.

The former Delhi cricketer also thanked ICC chief Jay Shah for doing commendable work to strengthen men’s and women’s teams during his tenure as BCCI secretary.

“I would like to thank Jay Shah once again here. He was the then (BCCI) secretary and his contribution has been significant in building this team.

“Not just for the men’s team, our women’s team has also won the World Cup. His contribution has been very big. So, a special thanks to him too,” he added.

Manhas dedicated the Asian Games victory to cricket fans and the Armed Forces.

“This victory, I believe, we should dedicate to the thousands of crores of fans who pray for the Indian team, and especially to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country,” he said.

On cricket becoming an attraction in the Asian Games, Manhas said the sport is gaining some global traction.

“Different teams from around the world are participating, every country is getting involved in cricket, and it’s a very good thing that cricket is becoming global,” he said.

Manhas, who has close ties with cricket in the Valley, hoped to see more players from the region represent the country in future.

“Aquib Nabi, who comes from Baramulla, has reached here through a lot of hard work. When he played (in local cricket), BCCI was running it (J&K cricket) then. The BCCI has given its full support to this association now.

“We have promised to continue providing it in the future as well. There are a lot of talents here, and they just need to be nurtured and backed,” he said. (Agencies)