Comm Secy DMRRR, Div Com assess readiness of flats at Transit Camp Zewan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Commissioner Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), M. Raju, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today visited Transit Camp Zewan to take first hand appraisal of the readiness of accommodation flats for migrant employees ahead of their inauguration and allotment.

During the visit, the officers reviewed arrangements for the inauguration ceremony, including preparations for the stage and inauguration stone, the handover of keys to beneficiaries, and the installation of the Public Address System (PAS).

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They also inspected essential civil amenities, including electricity and water supply, functioning of lifts, sanitation, lighting, and security arrangements.

On the occasion, the officers directed all concerned departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements and complete all necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony.

The officers were accompanied by IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, Director Information, Commissioner Relief and Rehabilitation (Migrants), and officers from the Roads and Buildings (R&B), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), and Hospitality and Protocol departments.