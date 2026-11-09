Comm Min for imposition of antidumping duty on  Thai, Malaysian medical  grade rubber gloves

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: The commerce ministry's investigation arm, DGTR, has recommended imposing up to USD 565 per one lakh pieces anti-dumping duty on imports of medical examination rubber gloves imported from Thailand and Malaysia for five years, according to a notification.

The duty will help guard domestic manufacturers of the product from cheap imports from these two countries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended the duty after probing the impact of alleged dumping of these goods into Indian markets by makers in Thailand and Malaysia.

"The authority considers it necessary and recommends the imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods originating in or exported from the subject countries," the DGTR has said in a notification.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 442 per one lakh pieces and USD 565 per one lakh pieces, it said.

The final decision to impose the duty will be taken by the finance ministry.

In its final findings, the DGTR concluded that "the domestic industry, which is at a nascent stage, has suffered material injury" due to the dumped imports.

"The imposition of anti-dumping duty is not against the public interest. The impact of the duty on the users and consumers is not significant, and the duty would restore fair competition in the Indian market,' the notification added.

The probe was conducted following an application by Navco Industries and Wadi Surgicals.

In a separate notification, the DGTR has recommended continuation of antidumping duty (USD 1,296 per ton) on imports of 'Untreated Fumed Silica' imported from China.

It is used in a variety of sectors such as pharmaceuticals, foods and agrochemicals.

Anti-dumping duties are trade measures used to address imports that are found to be dumped and causing injury to domestic industry. Such measures are imposed under the multilateral framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

All the three countries are members of the organisation.

India has imposed anti-dumping duties on several products from various countries, including China. (PTI)