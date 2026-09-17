Comedy limited me as an artist, but helped in my life: Arshad Warsi

Mumbai : Arshad Warsi says being typecast as a comedian limited him as an artist, but he still considers himself as "that lucky guy" who gets to step out of the genre to explore gritty dramas like "Ghamasaan", where he plays a dacoit.

The film is directed by "Paan Singh Tomar" helmer Tigmanshu Dhulia, who wrote the screenplay for Warsi's debut film "Tere Mere Sapne" in 1996.

Warsi believes Dhulia, who also worked as a casting director on many films including, "Bandit Queen", saw the actor in him that many fail to recognise because of his comedic image.

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"As an artist, it (comedy) limited me. But it helped me in my life. I bought bigger cars, better houses. As an actor, it has been a bit of a controlled thing. But honestly, I'm not the person who complains.

"For me, where I came from, where I am, I've got more than I expected or asked for. So, I have no reason to complain. I kept working. I'll tell you honestly, I'm still that lucky guy who gets to do films like 'Ghamasaan'. Other actors who do comedy are stuck with that," Warsi told PTI in an interview.

The 58-year-old actor, known for films such as "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.", "Lage Raho Munna Bhai", "Seher", "Ishqiya" and "Jolly LLB", said it is in the nature of the people to slot actors in a bracket.

"It's not just comedy. There are action stars who are stuck with action and they can't do anything else. There are romantic heroes who have to really work hard to break that mould and get into something else. Everybody has gone through that. Akshay (Kumar) did action. He had to really work hard and get into comedy.

"Shah Rukh had to really work hard and get into action from romantic (roles). So, all of us have our journey and all of us have our pros and cons," Warsi said.

The actor said he knew that he could trust Dhulia with a role like the one in "Ghamasaan", which was fun despite them shooting in a tough terrain.

"These kinds of things come very rarely. There are multiple reasons. Firstly, most people don't make these kinds of films. They make one or two. He does and if he casts you, then it's your luck. You get such characters after a lot of do's and don'ts."

In the film, which is currently streaming on ZEE5, Warsi plays Maharaj, a powerful dacoit who operates from the ravines of Bundelkhand. Warsi's character is pitted against IPS officer Aditya Singh, played by Pratik Gandhi.

From the popularity of his character Gafoor in Aryan Khan's series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", to his role as a cop in Rajkumar Hirani's debut OTT show "Pritam and Pedro", and now Maharaj, Warsi is enjoying a creatively fulfilling period in his life.

"It's mind-blowing. There's another one coming up called 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'. I quite like that actually," said Warsi, who will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "King" and the fifth instalment of "Golmaal".

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta & Ashwini Chaudhary under Golden Ratio Films and Miten Shah under Yaelstar Films, "Ghamasaan" is currently streaming on ZEE5. The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. PTI