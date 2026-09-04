SRINAGAR, Sept 4: The combing operation launched in the upper reaches of central Kashmir's Budgam district resumed on Friday morning, with security forces intensifying searches in the difficult terrain of the Pir Panjal range, sources said.

The operation is being carried out in a forested area at an altitude of around 15,000 feet, close to the Budgam-Poonch border, making the search operation particularly challenging due to the rugged terrain, sources said.

The area falls along the Pir Panjal range, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the Poonch-Rajouri region.

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Gunshots were heard on Thursday evening after joint security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The operation was halted during the night and resumed on Friday morning, with forces maintaining a tight cordon around the suspected area and continuing searches, sources said.

Additional security personnel were also moved to the area to assist in the operation, they said.

There has been no official statement from either the police or the Army regarding the operation so far. (Agencies)