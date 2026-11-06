Combat terror networks, radicalization, law & order threats: LG to officials

Calls for surprise checks of Prison premises

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level review meeting of the Prisons Department at the Lok Bhavan today to discuss ways to strengthen prison security and management protocols across Jammu Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by DGP Nalin Prabhat; DGP, Prisons J&K, Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG Coordination PHQ, S.J.M.Gillani; ADG CID, M. K. Sinha; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Govind Jaiswal; Additional Director IB J&K and Ladakh, Pankaj Kumar Thakur; and other senior officials.

Emphasizing robust jail administration, Sinha called for a unified coordination mechanism between the Police, Prisons Department, and intelligence agencies. He instructed for regular review meetings and intelligence sharing between the Police, Prisons Department, and intelligence agencies to combat terror networks, radicalization, and law and order threats.

The Lieutenant Governor directed surprise checks of prison premises and surrounding areas, as well as forensic analysis of any seized Electronic devices.

Discussions also focused on formation of dedicated Prison Intelligence Units in jails, biometric systems across all jails, expansion of Tele-medicine facilities for inmates and strengthening of human resources in the Prisons Department.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the progress of the upcoming High-Security Prison in Mahanpur. He directed officials to expedite remaining works within the stipulated timelines.