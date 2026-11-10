Colposcopy Screening Camp held at SDH Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: A Colposcopy Screening Camp was organised today at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Bishnah, as part of a collaborative initiative of the Friends of GMC Jammu Society (FoGMCJ), the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, and NGO HOPE, aimed at strengthening community-based efforts for the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Rajeev Bhagat, MLA, Bishnah constituency who appreciated the collaborative efforts of the medical fraternity and the participating organisations in taking specialised healthcare services closer to the community. He emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, awareness and timely screening in reducing the burden of Cervical Cancer, particularly among women in rural and underserved areas.

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The initiative aims to facilitate early identification of Cervical pre-cancerous lesions through colposcopic examination, thereby enabling timely evaluation, appropriate referral and further management of women requiring specialised care. The Camp also seeks to generate awareness about Cervical Cancer, its prevention and the importance of regular screening.

The programme was conducted under the overall coordination of Dr Indu Kaul, former Member, Governing Body, AIIMS Patna, and former Professor & Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Government Medical College, Jammu, who is the chief organiser of the screening initiative. The core organising team included Dr TR Raina, Chairperson and Dr Sandeep Dogra, Joint Secretary of FoGMCJ and MK Verma from HOPE organisation.

A team of experienced gynaecology specialists, included Dr Anil Mehta, Former Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, GMC Kathua; Dr Amandeep K. Anand, Consultant Gynaecologist, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar; Dr Nishu Bhushan, Consultant Gynaecologist, SDH Bishnah; and Dr Samita Bhat, Medical Officer (Gynae-Oncology), Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, is participating in the clinical activities.

The medical and paramedical team including Ms Shagufta, Assistant Matron; Ms Santosh, Senior Staff Nurse; Ms Swarna, Junior Staff Nurse; and Ms Gurmeet Kaur, Medical Technologist, along with the supporting healthcare personnel of SDH Bishnah.

The organisers acknowledged the support and cooperation extended by the Director, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, the Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, Medical Superintendent, SDH Bishnah of SDH Bishnah in facilitating the successful conduct of the programme.