Colourful procession taken out highlighting Dogra culture, history

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: A colourful procession highlighting the rich Dogra culture and history was taken out in Jammu city today with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Students from different schools of Jammu participated in the procession, showcasing the glorious heritage, traditions and valour of Dogras through cultural presentations, tableaux and traditional attires.

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President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, Arun Gupta and President of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Nirmal Kotwal were among the prominent personalities who participated in the procession.

The procession passed through various markets and main thorough fares of the city, drawing large crowds. The participants raised slogans glorifying Dogra history and culture and highlighted the contribution of Dogra rulers in shaping Jammu and Kashmir.

The organizers said the objective of the procession was to make the younger generation aware about the rich Dogra heritage and to keep the Dogra culture alive.

Prominent citizens, civil society members and locals in large numbers witnessed the procession.