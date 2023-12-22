Colourful Christmas procession taken out in old Jammu city

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: A colourful Christmas procession was taken out by the J&K Joint Churches Fellowship, here in old Jammu city.

The Rally began from Shaheedi Chowk and after passing through Residency Road, Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk, Shalamar Road, Parade, Library Chowk, Kachi Chawni, Panjtirthi, CPO Chowk, Jain Bazar, Link Road, Purani Mandi, City Chowk and Kanak Mandi, culminated back at Shaheedi Chowk. Click here to watch video

Santa Claus and tableaus with angels and King Herod who was the Roman king at that time and Church choirs were special attraction of the Rally. People liked every part of the tableaus. The choirs of different churches of the City sung song’s relating to the birth of Jesus Christ. Members of different market associations at many places gave a warm welcome to the Christmas procession and offered refreshment to the participants of the Rally.

The main organizers of Rally were Shoukat Peter (president, Joint Churches Fellowship Jammu), Pastor Musraf Bhatti (vice president), Rohil Mattoo (general secretary), Pastor George Kutty, Robin Bhatti, Pastor Novamanikana, Pr Stephen David, Pastor Stonious Bhatti, Pr Polus Gill, Pastor Raju Masih, Pastor John Roques Bhatti, Camres David Babbloo, Pastor Thomas Paul, Pastor John Sidhu, Pastor Zion Mattoo, Pastor Hazar, Titus Gill, Pastor Lovvy Sobey, Pr Ramesh, Pastor Daulat, Pastor Finney Samuel, Pastor Stephen Gill and Pastor Simon Paul.

At the end, the organizers expressed gratitude towards district administration as well as general public and shopkeepers for extending all help and cooperation for the procession. They wished a merry Christmas and a Blessing New Year 2024 to all.