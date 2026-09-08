College complaints now a tap away in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 7: The J&K Higher Education Department today launched a mobile application for students of Government degree colleges across the Union Territory, with colleges directed to address grievances received through the platform within two days.

The application, JK_SIGMA, extends the Students Integrated Grievance and Messaging Application (SIGMA) to smartphones and is currently available to around 1.6 lakh students enrolled across 142 Government degree colleges.

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Director Colleges Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir released the application, which has been developed in-house.

SIGMA has been operational through the Directorate of Colleges website since June 2025.

The mobile application enables students to receive official bulletins from the Higher Education Department and their respective colleges, submit grievances and track their progress until resolution.

Students can also rate the response received to their complaints, allowing the Directorate to assess institutional responsiveness.

Officials said bulletins can also be accessed on the application without an active internet connection.

The platform provides college and Directorate officials with role-based access, statistical dashboards and alerts for grievances pending beyond the prescribed period.

The identity of a student filing a grievance is not disclosed to the concerned college without the student's consent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bashir said the mobile application would make it easier for students to directly access the department and seek redressal of issues that remain unresolved at the college level.

The Higher Education Department had launched SIGMA in June 2025 as part of its information and communication technology initiatives aimed at strengthening student engagement and institutional responsiveness.

Officials said a substantial number of grievances had been received and resolved through the platform since its launch.

Colleges have now been directed to verify student records on the Directorate Portal, conduct awareness campaigns about the application and ensure that grievances received through SIGMA are addressed within two days.

The application is available free of charge on the Google Play Store and can also be accessed through the Directorate of Colleges website.