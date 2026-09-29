ColdStar Logistics expands workforce by 15 pc to meet festive demand

MUMBAI, Sept 29: Tuscan Ventures-backed temperature-controlled supply chain firm ColdStar Logistics said on Tuesday it has increased its workforce by 15 per cent to meet the anticipated rise in festive demand across its network.

With demand expected to increase by 20-25 per cent over the next few months, the workforce boost will allow the company to maintain service and quality standards while storing, processing and moving goods at much higher volumes, ColdStar said.

The company said it has expanded its workforce to over 4,500 people across more than 45 sites to meet demand over the next three months.

The company currently operates 23 strategically located distribution centres that serve over 7,000 pin codes in over 200 cities and deliver over 1.2 million units a month.

The additional workforce will enable ColdStar to strengthen its operational capacity through support fulfilment and quality functions as festive consumption rises across categories, including gifting, sweets and confectionery, ready-to-eat foods, ice cream and healthy snacking, it said.

"The festive season brings a significant increase in consumption across categories, and for the logistics ecosystem, preparedness ahead of the demand peak is critical. Advance hiring allows us to strengthen staffing levels before volumes increase rather than responding only after demand rises," said Sameer Varma, Executive Director, ColdStar Logistics.

With quick commerce and e-commerce demand expected to rise during these celebratory months, stepping up the workforce will help the company maintain its hygiene, quality and service standards without compromising the supply chain, he added.

The festive hiring programme is part of ColdStar's broader focus on building a scalable workforce to support the growth of temperature-controlled logistics in India,it said.

The company's workforce has already grown significantly, from 427 employees in FY22 to 3,111 in FY25, in tandem with the expansion of its distribution network and increasing demand from q-commerce and e-commerce platforms, Coldstar said. (PTI)