Cockroach row: CJI Kant says remarks misused with malicious intent to mislead youth

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over the circulation of clips of court proceedings on social media without adequate context, referring to his oral remarks in the Supreme Court on May 15 where he likened certain individuals holding fraudulent degrees to "cockroaches" who become social media or RTI activists to attack the system.

The CJI said his oral remarks were misquoted and misused with malicious intent to mislead the youth of the country, speaking in the context of the widespread backlash that led to the satirical online movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In an interview with DD News on Thursday, the CJI said whatever happened was truly unfortunate and clarified that he could never imagine saying such things about the people involved.

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"My comment was misquoted and misused. What was not said is presented as though it was said. This is extremely unfortunate. Particularly, it is a major malicious attempt to mislead the youth of the country," the CJI said.

Asking the media to report responsibly on judicial proceedings, the CJI said every citizen has a duty to maintain harmony in society.

"You are on social media, print media or any form of media or you are simply a citizen. All of us have rights and constitutional duty and responsibilities.

"When we speak of rights, we must also possess the capacity to fulfil our obligations. Therefore, I would urge them to keep their responsibilities in mind; we must all make tireless efforts to ensure that harmony prevails in society," he said.

The over-a-month-long CJP-led protests at the Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG paper leak led to a clash between the agitators and police on July 20, which left several people injured. The protests resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister.

The CJI also referred to his recent order barring the unauthorised dissemination, reposting, uploading and monetisation of audio and video recordings of judicial proceedings on social media and other digital platforms.

The CJI said transparency in judicial proceedings was necessary but it should not result in their commercial exploitation.

"We are committed to bringing transparency into the judiciary. There should be transparency. As a further step in this direction, we started live-streaming in the Supreme Court.

"But live-streaming should not be misused. Particularly, it should not be misused commercially. People misuse small clips for their personal gain, for commercial gain. That should stop," the CJI said. (PTI)