COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Reaffirms Bond With J&K Rifles And Ladakh Scouts As Honorary Colonel

New Delhi , June 23: In a gesture symbolising both his distinguished career roots and his commitment to the entire Indian Army, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has assumed the appointment of Honorary Colonel of the Regiment of the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and the Ladakh Scouts.

The formal induction took place during a poignant ceremonial event, where Lieutenant General MP Singh, the current Colonel of the Regiment, presented the ceremonial baton to the COAS. This passing of the baton signifies the deep, enduring connection between the Army Chief and the historic regiments he once served.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), confirmed the appointment of Honorary Colonel. "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, has now assumed the appointment of Honorary Colonel of the Regiment of JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES and LADAKH SCOUTS Regiment."

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Upon ascending to the apex leadership of the Indian Army, General Dwivedi had initially relinquished his role as Colonel of the Regiment for both the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and the Ladakh Scouts. By choosing to hold no specific regimental appointment during the early phase of his tenure as COAS, he demonstrated a clear commitment to leading the force with total impartiality, viewing himself as a guardian of the entire Indian Army rather than a representative of a single branch.

"On assuming the apex leadership of the Indian Army, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi had relinquished the appointment of Colonel of the Regiment of JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES and LADAKH SCOUTS Regiment. Exemplifying the highest traditions of military leadership, he had chosen not to hold the appointment of Colonel of any Regiment during his tenure as #COAS, reaffirming his commitment to the entire Indian Army. In a ceremonial event, Lieutenant General MP Singh, the present Colonel of the Regiment, presented the baton of the Honorary Colonel of the Regiment to the #COAS, epitomising his enduring bond with the Regiment and its proud legacy," added the post.

The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and the Ladakh Scouts have long been celebrated for their gallantry and specialised operational expertise in high-altitude and rugged terrain. For General Dwivedi, this appointment is more than a formal title; it is a testament to his respect for the proud legacy and the selfless service of the soldiers within these ranks.

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the values that define the Indian Army's leadership: a dedication to the service as a whole, coupled with a deep, unwavering respect for the traditions and brotherhood of individual regiments.

Earlier, the Centre appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will assume office on June 30, following the retirement of the current Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on the same day.

Lieutenant General Seth is presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence reflected upon Lieutenant General Seth's decorated career and dedicated service to the nation."The government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains. He will assume office upon the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi on 30 June 2026," the post read. (Agencies)