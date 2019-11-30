Coach Shastri’s trolling is agenda driven, feels captain Kohli

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli on Saturday termed the relentless trolling of Ravi Shastri as “agenda driven”, saying the India coach is least affected by perception that he is the captain’s yes man.

Get up, face the fast bowlers with “courage” and “without helmet”, average 41 as an opener — Kohli mentioned all that Shastri did as a player in his scathing riposte to the current coach’s critics.

“I think most of these things are agenda driven and I don’t know whose, why, what for, but to accept lies in that manner, it couldn’t be anything but agenda driven,” Kohli told India Today on its special show ‘Inspiration’.

“… In Ravi bhai’s case, luckily, he is a person that doesn’t care at all.”

Starting out as a slow left-arm spinner, Shastri went on to open the innings for India and also won the famous ‘Champion of the Champions’ Award in the 1985 World Series Cricket, and Kohli touched upon all that while offering his unequivocal support to the head coach.

"(Promoted from) number 10 to opener and got an average of 41 as an opener, he is not going to be bothered about someone sitting at home and trolling him, because if you want to troll a guy who has done that, then get up, face those bowlers, do what he has done, have the clarity to do it, have the courage to do it, then have a debate with that guy," Kohli said in his message to the trolls.