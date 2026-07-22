Co-working firm 315Work Avenue rents  45,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, July 22: Co-working firm 315Work Avenue has taken on lease 45,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru to set up a facility as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has "leased around 45,000 sq ft of premium enterprise-grade managed office space at Bhartiya City, Thanisandra, Bengaluru".

This new workspace is designed to meet the increasing demand for flexible and managed office solutions from enterprises, global capability centres (GCCs), technology firms and high-growth startups, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

The deal was facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers India.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, said, "This new centre aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-growth micro-markets. The flexible workspace sector is rapidly evolving into a mainstream commercial real estate asset class, and this momentum will continue."

The company manages around 4 million sq ft of space, comprising 80,000 seats across 55 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. (PTI)