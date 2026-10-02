CO 24 JKAP IR reviews railway track security

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 1: Commandant 24 JKAP IR, SSP Sandeep Mehta, today conducted extensive checking of railway track guards at Udhampur and adjoining areas and reviewed the track security arrangements manned by officers and officials of his battalion.

During the inspection, the Commandant visited various railway track guard posts and interacted with the personnel deployed on duty. The deployment pattern, alertness of guards, wireless communication, patrolling mechanism, accessibility of posts and other security measures were thoroughly reviewed.

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The Commandant directed all personnel to maintain high alertness and utmost vigilance while performing their duties. He emphasized the need for effective area domination, regular patrolling, prompt communication and strict adherence to prescribed security protocols as well as to the SOPs issued from the unit as well as higher formations.

The personnel were also briefed to remain vigilant against any suspicious activity and to maintain close coordination with the concerned railway authorities and other security agencies for ensuring the safety and security of railway infrastructure and passengers.

The Commandant appreciated the commitment and dedication of the personnel deployed for railway track security and stressed that professionalism, alertness and coordinated efforts are essential for strengthening the security of the railway track.

The Commandant was accompanied by the Coy Commanders and other supervisory officers of the battalion and issued instructions to them for strict supervision and control over the manpower deployed on this important installation.