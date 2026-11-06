CMO Ramban Sets Up Inquiry Panels To Probe Branded Drug Recommendations
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban has constituted dedicated prescription review committees following complaints that physicians at public medical facilities are bypassing free generic treatments in favor of expensive brand-name pharmaceuticals. These specialized panels have been instructed...
JAMMU, Nov 6: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban has constituted dedicated prescription review committees following complaints that physicians at public medical facilities are bypassing free generic treatments in favor of expensive brand-name pharmaceuticals.
These specialized panels have been instructed to rigorously evaluate outpatient and inpatient chits, verify pharmacy stock levels, and investigate whether patients are being unfairly nudged toward specific commercial drugstores.
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