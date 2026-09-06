CMO Bandipora orders inquiry into death of newborn

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora has ordered an inquiry into the death of a newborn at District Hospital Bandipora, days after the infant's family staged a protest alleging medical negligence and delay in referral.

A five-member committee has been constituted to examine the treatment and medical decisions in the case, including the alleged delay in referring the mother to a higher medical centre, and submit its factual report within two days.

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The development comes after the family sought an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the newborn's death.

The hospital, however, had denied the allegations, maintaining that the baby was stillborn.

The infant's mother, 28-year-old Parveena, wife of Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Bandipora, was admitted to the hospital on August 26 for the delivery of her first child.

The family had alleged that she remained at the hospital for several hours before being taken to the labour room.

The infant's father also claimed that the baby was moving in the womb during the period and questioned why the mother was not referred to a higher centre if complications had been detected.

The family was later informed that a boy had been delivered but had died, prompting relatives to protest at the hospital and demand an inquiry and accountability if any lapse was established.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora had rejected the allegations, saying the infant was born dead.

The inquiry follows an application submitted by Mohammad Irfan Sheikh and subsequent communication from the Medical Superintendent.

The committee comprises Dr Mohammad Asif Khan, Principal, ANMT School Bandipora; Dr Tahera Nazir, District Health Officer, Bandipora; Dr Shabnum, Consultant Gynaecologist, CHC Sumbal; Dr Aijaz Ahmad, Medical Officer (Paediatrician), CHC Hajin; and Muzaffar Ahmad, Senior Assistant in the office of the CMO Bandipora.

The panel will examine the sequence of events and determine whether there were any lapses in treatment, monitoring, medical management or referral.